Image credit: Instagram/ Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa: Anu-Anuj welcome little Anu

Anupamaa has turned out to be the TRP topper again. With a TRP rating of 3.0, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's TV show has emerged triumphant yet again on the TRP charts. And the makers are churning out new and interesting content every day and week, to keep the audience hooked to the show and also maintain the TRPs. And now, they have brought the adoption track. Anupamaa and Anuj have welcomed Choti Anu as a family member by legally adopting her. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle to introduce the little one.