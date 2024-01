Anupamaa twists: Anu begins her new journey in America

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa recently saw a big leap. Anupamaa is now in America and is working as a waitress at a restaurant there. She also has her own YouTube channel where she posts Kathiwadi recipes. Anuj is also in America with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and they are planning to get married. Aadhya hates Anupamaa even now and she gets shocked to see Anupamaa there. She now wants to keep Anuj away from Anupamaa. Shruti meets Anupamaa and becomes her fan. She invites Anupamaa home to cook for Aadhya’s birthday party. Aadhya gets shocked to see her and worries that Anuj might see her and bring her back in the house. Anupamaa also dances at her party that brings back many memories for Aadhya. She gets panic attacks and Anuj comes back home. However, he fails to meet Anupamaa. But he does feel that Anupamaa is back and that is why Aadhya had to face this.