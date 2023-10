Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia from Anupamaa

In Anupamaa, Anuj gets blamed for Samar's death and Vanraj calls him a murderer. He forces Anupamaa to leave Anuj and give justice to Samar. Anu who gets shattered seeing her son's dead body has to choose between Anuj or Samar. Anu with a heavy heart chooses Samar and decides to leave Anuj. Fans of MaAn got teary-eyed after the makers decided to separate Anu and Anuj.