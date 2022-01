Image credit: Twitter/ @DeewaniLadki01

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's chemistry win hearts

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Rupali aka Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's scenes and bond is one of the most loved things about the show. Every day, MaAn shippers share their favourite scenes from the show or fave moments from the show. Usually, it includes Rupali and Gaurav's scenes. Now, in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see more mushy moments between Anuj and Anupamaa. Fans have been sharing the pictures and are wishing that MaAn confession happens soon. We all know that Anupamaa and Anuj are in love with each other. Now, we just have to wait for their love confession to happen.