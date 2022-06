Anupamaa

Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of TV shows whose storyline needs a massive revamp in order to boost the TRPs. We have a list of popular TV shows that have a huge fan base amongst the masses. However, some plots are not appreciated by them. And hence fans want the makers to change the same. Let's have a dekko at the TV shows that need revamping as per fans' demands. First up is Anupamaa. The fans are upset that Anupamaa is stuck between Vanraj, Shahs and the Kapadias. Fans have been pointing out that Anupamaa's storyline has dipped with too much focus on other characters. Well, that would not do. Recently, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna asked fans to have patience as the show is now in a transition phase.