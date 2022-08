Anupamaa

Anupamaa is driven by the drama between Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and her kids, Toshu, Samar and Pakhi. While Samar is his mom's son the other two have a different relationship. We saw how Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) shamed Anupamaa for dating Anuj when questions were raised on Adhik and her. Anupamaa and Paritosh have also had issues with him trying to be sly with Anuj Kapadia.