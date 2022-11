Image credit: Twitter/ #Anupamaa

Anupamaa to feature high-voltage drama

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Pakhi and Adhik's sangeet taking place. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show will see some light-hearted and some extremely dramatic moments taking place in the show. Pakhi has become rude to everyone, as y'all saw in the previous episodes. She wants a lavish wedding and asks Anuj for the same. Anupamaa has been observing and repeatedly warning Pakhi about her drama. But now, Pakhi will break Anupamaa's calm and test her patience. It will be a final straw for Anupamaa when she hears Pakhi talking about Anu's marriage to Anuj.