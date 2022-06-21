Image credit: Twitter/ Instgram

Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: A big blow for Vanraj

As y’all are watching Anupamaa, y’all would have noticed that Pakhi has begun to retaliate against Vanraj. It is because of Vanraj’s regressive mindset. Pakhi will turn hostile towards her father. Pakhi will refuse to listen to Vanraj. It will be very painful for Vanraj to see her kids distancing themselves from him. Moreover, Anuj will support Pakhi when she says she wants to live her life on her own terms. Pakhi will then grow closer to Anuj. As y’all know, Vanraj is very possessive of his kids. This will be a major blow for him.