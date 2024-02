Anupamaa

Television shows have been an important part of our lives. These shows have a huge fan following. However, some of these shows will always remain popular even if they go off-air. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has now become the most loved show. It began in 2020 and since then it has been the top show on the TRP charts. The show has touched the hearts of the audience and it will always remain one of the best shows.