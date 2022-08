Image credit: Twitter

Times when fans were angry with all the goof-ups in Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It has been topping the TRP charts for weeks now. While the ratings have been fluctuating somewhat, Anupamaa has not left the TOP spot for many months now. However, despite being the top and most-loved and watched TV show, it has not been without criticisms and flak. Anupamaa has had its fair share of controversies and the makers have been at the receiving end of criticisms from fans. Just recently, the post-leap blunder came to light. Let's check out more such times when fans were angry