Image credit: Instagram

Team Anupamaa

Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts and how! The TV show is one of the most loved shows in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna along with others. The current track talks about celebrating Baa and Babuji's wedding anniversary and also getting them married again. And the shoot for the same is in full swing. Baa aka Alpana Buch will don the bridal avatar while Babuji aka Arvind Vaidya will turn groom. Anupamaa's writer Bhavna Vyas shared some amazing photos on her gram and the BTS pictures will leave you excited for the upcoming episodes. Let's check them out.