Image credit: Instagram

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna essays the role of Anuj Kapadia and his chemistry with Anupamaa is much adored. He revealed that he will be working on the last day of the year and will go back to celebrate with his family. He said, 'I am a workaholic and I will be working on the last day of the year as well. But I would like to come back home early to my family, to my wife, because she likes to have a lot of fun and party. I'm a workaholic and I love working and she likes to party, so if I can do both on that day, it would be absolutely fantastic.' The actor said he does not make any resolutions and just goes with the flow.