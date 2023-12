Anupamaa: New actors to be seen in the show

Anupamaa show has undergone a 5 year leap and makers are all set to increase the TRP with their major twists and turns in the daily soap. The story post leap has changed and Anu has moved on in her life and started working as a waitress in a restaurant in America. While, Anuj and Choti Anu are living their life in the same city. The makers have roped in new actors to play new roles in the show.