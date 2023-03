Anupamaa is the leading TV show

Anupamaa is among the top TV shows with the highest TRP ratings. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey - Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is loved for its storyline. It is about empowerment with Anupamaa fighting for her right to live a happy life. Beating societal norms, she is now married to Anuj Kapadia. It is her second marriage and she is trying to have a happy life with him. But not without any hurdles. Many new entries in the show have caused chaos in Anupamaa. Here's list.