Anupamaa

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Mar 7-13) list is out and as usual Anupamaa is on the top. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others in leading roles. For a long time, Anupamaa has been ruling the hearts of the masses with its simple yet intriguing storyline. The story of a woman trying to be independent and achieve something on her own has touched the right chords of audiences hearts.