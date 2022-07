Image credit: Twitter

Anupamaa TOPs online TRP

Weekly battle is something that TV show makers have to tackle all the time. To keep the audience hooked not just on TV but also online is equally important nowadays. And let's check out the online TRP of the popular TV shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Naagin 6 and more. This week, Anupamaa has topped the online TRPs as well. Such an incredible feat as Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is also topping the BARC TRP. Congratulations to team Anupamaa. It has got an online TRP of 41.0.