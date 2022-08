Rupali Ganguly is a diva; here's proof!

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly essays the role of Anupamaa in the popular television show and is a heartthrob for sure. She has won hearts with her fabulous performance as a sanskari bahu. Rupali's on-screen chemistry with her co-star Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia has made fans go gaga over their cuteness. Rupali gained a lot of fame with her amazing performance as Monisha from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She is the girl next door who has time and again proved her acting mettle. Rupali is one of the hottest actresses and is a glam doll in real life. Rupali's sudden transformation from being a bahu on the small screen to a bombshell will leave you stunned.