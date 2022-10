Image credit: Instagram

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa is the leading TV show in the country. It has been topping the TRP charts ever since the show began airing on TV. Anupamaa is played by Rupali Ganguly who is a middle-class housewife dedicated to her family and her husband. Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show is loved by everyone for the content and the acting chops of the star cast. It is also one of the most widely discussed TV shows in the country. Here's a look at all queries that Anupamaa fans have.