Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly share a warm bond

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna revealed in his Insta Live that he was nervous about acting with Rupali Ganguly. He said that she is a senior actress, and there are very few who are as nuanced as she is. He said he is a fan of her earlier works. It seems Rupali Ganguly made him very comfortable on day one. Gaurav Khanna said that her jovial nature broke the ice, and that translated into their wonderful camaraderie on and off screen. Rupali Ganguly said that he is a master in the art of leg-pulling. Here is a look at five other things that Gaurav Khanna said in his Insta Live…