Image credit: Twitter

Much needed Reality Check on Anupamaa

Hola TV buffs, we will be having a look at one of the most popular TV shows today. We are talking about none other than Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others. Anupamaa is a TRP topper show. There have been a lot of surprising twists in the show of late which has kept the audience hooked in general. And recently, Anuj Kapadias gave a shocking reality check to everyone including Anupamaa. And tbh, they were much needed! Here's a round-up.