Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia to suffer paralysis in Anupamaa

TV show Anupamaa is at the TRP charts. Fans are in love with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's chemistry in the show. They are now a married couple and have also adopted a girl from an orphanage. They have named her Anu. In the latest promo of the show, fans witnessed a major twist. Anuj Kapadia, the backbone of Anupamaa, will suffer from paralysis. Naturally, Anu's life will turn upside down. She will suffer a lot as Anuj Kapadia's family members would treat her badly. Now, Gaurav Khanna has shared his thoughts on the latest twist.