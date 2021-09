Image credit: PR Images

Anupamaa's dreams

Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience ever since Anuj Kapadia has entered. Recently, we saw that Anuj Kapadia, a business tycoon who happens to be Anupamaa's college mate, offered her a business partnership. Though Baa, Kavya and Vanraj opposed her decision, Babuji, Kinjal and Samar supported her and even Anupamaa took a stand for herself after a long time.Vanraj couldn't accept that the woman, whom he had always dominated, is moving ahead in life and is achieving success wherever she goes. He always felt that she was just a housewife, and never believed in her or her dreams, but with Anuj's entry, Anupamaa is finally able to make those dreams come true and help other women who want to become much more than housewives.