Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira and Armaan to come closer

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira confronts Ruhi when the latter tries to show care. She hates her so much and Abhira says that Ruhi would understand her situation. Abhira expresses her displeasure. Armaan comes into Abhira's room and packs the bag. Armaan states that he has come to take her to their room, but she refuses to go. Charu finally reveals to Abhira that she was the one who handed over the legal papers to Dev.