Anu, Anuj and Shruti from Anupamaa

TV shows have been showing a lot of love triangles these days. The show are getting love and good TRPs because of these triangles. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has had many love triangles and one of the latest stories is about Anupamaa, Anuj and Shruti. The love triangle has got back Anupamaa on the top spot. People are loving the triangle and want to see how Anu and Anuj will reunite.