Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has one of the best ensemble casts in the business. Every character and actor is a legend in his own right. Producer Asit Modi holds his cast close to his heart and has exclusive contracts made for them. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana gets hitched to Ketaki Walavalkar, Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan and Archana Gautam get schooled for negative approach and more