Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu decides to go to college and focus on her studies. Baa and Pakhi get upset seeing Anu going to college. They feel that she will ruin their family's prestige. Pakhi blames Anupamaa for keeping an eye on her. On the other hand, Barkha will reveal Adhik's face in front of Vanraj and tell him that he made Pakhi fall in love with him to grab Anuj's property. Vanraj calls Anu and tells her to meet. Anu refuses to do so and says that she wants to focus on her studies.