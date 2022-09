Imlie

New twists and turns are awaiting in Imlie show which is constantly grabbing the attention of its audiences. According to the reports, the generation leap will soon be witnessed. As per the recent episode, Imlie was welcomed by Rathore's and there is no interference by Malini. Everyone was excited about Imlie's delivery. Malini who has been destroyed by Imlie will plant a bomb in the Rathore's. Malini will soon get exposed after Imlie delivers a baby girl. Imlie, Aryan, Cheeni, and baby girl gets a grand welcome at Rathore's. The unfortunate demise of Aryan and Imlie's death will bring a shock to everyone's lives. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Fans disgusted with Toshu's 'psychotic behaviour' as Anu confronts him; say, 'Yeh Vanraj ka bhi baap nikla' [VIEW TWEETS]