Vanraj and Kavya - Anupamaa

In the Anupamaa show, Vanraj was cheating with Kavya on his wife Anu. She caught Vanraj and Kavya red-handed as they were making out in the bedroom during Holi. Anu had an emotional breakdown and decided to divorce him. She moved on in life as she got married to Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Barkha tags Pakhi as a gold digger; Adhik regrets his marriage decision