Imlie: Akash and Keya's big evil plan against Atharva and Imlie

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Atharva has fallen in love with Cheeni and has no clue that Imlie is the real poetry girl. On the other hand, Rudra gets impressed with the way Imlie saves Parul and his family's dignity. He decides to get Atharva and Imlie married. He considers Imlie as the best bahu for his family. But, Akash and Keya are not ready to let this happen. Akash and Keya both hate Atharva and want their father to know their importance. They want Cheeni to become the family's bahu and try their level best to execute their plan.