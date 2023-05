Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops the Most-liked TV show list

It's time to get to know the most-liked TV shows of the week. Ormax Media has dropped a list of most-liked TV shows from 22nd April to 28th April. The recent twists and turns and the IPL has indeed hampered the popularity of a lot of TV shows. Well, not every twist and turn could be to the audience's liking. Nevertheless, the popularity of TV shows keeps fluctuating. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, however, has maintained its spot as number 1. It has beat all the other shows on the list.