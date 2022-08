Image credit: Twitter

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming big twist: Akshara and Abhimanyu to meet in Jaipur?

A couple of days ago, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a leap of one year. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara's fans were heartbroken but braced themselves for the twist in AbhiRa's lives. And now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjiri sharing her feelings about Akshara. She states that the way Akshu left Abhimanyu, she didn't get angry with her, but she started hating her. Elsewhere, Akshara is worried about Kairav and doesn't want to leave him alone and go to Jaipur. However, Kairav says it's her fate calling her and asks her to go. Back in India, Abhimanyu also gears up for a trip to Jaipur. Will it be Jaipur where the two now separate lovebirds have a face-off? Interesting, no? Also Read - Anupamaa duo Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna recreate Akhiyon Se Goli Mare in front of Govinda; MaAn fans cannot stop gushing over them