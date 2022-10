Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Vinayak locks himself in his room and Virat gets angry seeing him upset. Virat calls Sai and starts humiliating her on the phone. Sai will try to convince Virat that she has not done anything wrong. Pakhi will also blame Sai and claim that she deliberately told the whole truth to her son. Vinayak will leave the house and Savi will go along with him. Some people will kidnap Vinayak and Savi.