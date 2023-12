Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is on the second position

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to remain in the second position. This show has got 70 ratings. Well, there is a tough competition between Anupamaa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shows and both are fighting for the top spot. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu becomes waitress in America; Anuj moves on with daughter Choti Anu; netizens express disappointment