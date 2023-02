Image credit: Twitter

Anupamaa: Anu is clueless about the growing closeness between Maya and Anuj

Anupamaa is one of the TRP Topper shows. Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts with her stint on the show as Anupamaa alongside Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj and Madalsa Sharma as Kavya. The show has taken an interesting turn ahead with the biological mother of Choti Anu planning to take her away from Anupamaa and Anuj. There's a 15 days spoken contract between Anu and Maya. And now, gear up for more interesting twists as Anu who is divided between her two houses gets to know about Maya's intentions.