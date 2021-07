Image credit: Instagram

Kavya's cunning plan

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa’s current storyline is winning hearts. Vanraj is now married to Kavya and they stay together in the Shah house with Anupamaa and others. Kavya does not want to let Anupamaa live peacefully and hence keeps creating issues in her life. However, Kavya and Vanraj’s life too a turn. Vanraj lost his job and Kavya's boss insults her for messing up with the presentation and she loses her job. However, Kavya has a new cunning plan now.