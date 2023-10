Anupamaa spoiler: Baa wants Anu and Vanraj to reunite?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj tells Anu to stay in the Shah house after Samar's death. Anu decides to leave Anuj's house and stay with her family. Baa gets happy seeing Vanraj and Anu together and wants them to reunite for the family. Anuj and Kavya get upset seeing Baa's demand.