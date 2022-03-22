Anupamaa loses No 1 spot, Naagin 6 gains, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai steady on Top 10 Hindi TV shows of the week list The weekly Ormax Rating is out and there have been a lot of changes in the list based on the viewership. While Anupamaa has lost his its first position to The Kapil Sharma Show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has remained steady on the top 10 Hindi TV shows list. Take a look.