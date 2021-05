Image credit: PR Images

Kavya's heart break

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa gets interesting with each new episode. The innocence has won hearts as per the latest story Anupamaa has been detected with a tumour in her ovaries. Vanraj and the entire Shah family are hurt and are doing everything possible to keep Anupamaa happy. Vanraj now regrets leaving Anupamaa and falling love with Kavya. Anupamaa and Vanraj divorced date is near but Vanraj now does not want to sign the paper. Kavya gets jealous seeing Anupamaa and Vanraj together. She plans to spoil everyone's mood during Samar and Nandini's engagement ceremony. Kavya reveals about Anupamma and Vanraj divorce news. Vanraj gets angry after seeing Kavya there and screams at her. He tells her that he will not sign the divorce papers or even marry her. Vanraj's hurtful words leave Kavya devastated.