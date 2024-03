Anupamaa: Popular characters who should return

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the most watched shows. It is getting all the love from the audience for its America track. Many of the characters from the show went missing after the America track started. Anuj and Anupamaa are separated and they meet in America only to find out that Anupamaa has moved on and Anuj is engaged to Shruti. While we have so much of drama in the show already, here are characters that should return back to boost up the TRPs.