Anupamaa actors real family members

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows and has won millions of hearts with its storyline and plot. The show has been ruling the TRP charts since the start. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen chemistry has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Do you know who the real-life family members are of Anupamaa cast? Let's meet them.