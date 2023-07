Nakul changes tune in Anupamaa

Anupamaa is the top TV show currently. Even in the week 29 of the year 2023, the show has topped the TRP chart. There is a lot of drama unfolding in the show as Malti Devi has decided to ruin Anupamaa's life. However, it is Nakul who is standing up for her. Nakul who initially hated Anupamaa has now changed tunes. After looking at Anu's good behaviour and big heart, Nakul is now team Anupamaa. Here's looking at other villains of the show who had a change of heart.