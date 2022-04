Image credit: Instagram

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows we have. Now, the makers of the show have made a prequel which is set in 2005. The first episode streamed yesterday, and we must the characters are looking fresh and rather different. In this pic we can see Rupali Ganguly looking elegant as ever. She has a really good screen presence, and her acting skills are just wow!