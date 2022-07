Paras Kalnawat exposes dark side of working on the show

A couple of days ago, Paras Kalnawat who was popularly known as Samar Shah from Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa was ousted. His contract was terminated from the show after he decided to participate in the dance-based TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Paras Kalnawat took to his social media handle and shared a reel video, signing off as Samar Shah from Anupamaa. He described the incident as nothing but a nightmare saying that the people close to him were very well-informed about his feelings. Paras was not happy with his character of late. However, he has thanked the cast, crew and the production house for giving him the opportunity to play Samar in Anupamaa. Well, with all that has happened in the past and now, Paras Kalnawat's story has in a way exposed the dark side of working in the entertainment business and a TV show.