Image credit: Google

Anagha Bhosale on politics in the industry

Anagha Bhosale, who played the role of Nandini in Anupamaa, had spoken about politics in the industry after she left the show and decided to take the spiritual route. She had told E-Times, “After stepping into the industry, I realised that the industry was the opposite of what I expected. There’s politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind.” Well, after reading all these things we can just say that there’s no smoke without fire…