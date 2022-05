Anupamaa cast member's transformation

Anupamaa is one of the most watched and progressive TV shows in the country right now. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, MAdalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Tasnim Sheikh, Arvind Vaidya, and Paras Kalnawat to name a few. Anupamaa has beenn topping the TRP charts every week and fans are loving the ongoing track of MaAn Ki Shaadi. Let's have a dekko at the transformation of the cast members over the years. It might shock and surprise you.