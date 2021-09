Image credit: Instagram/Rajan Shahi

Anuj and Anupamaa's journey

Anupamaa's childhood dreams of flying by air and seeing the sea closely come true. Though it's for business, Anuj unknowingly is helping her complete her bucket list. We recently saw that Anupamaa leaves her house and goes to Mumbai to fulfill her dream. Vanraj wishes her all the best and Anupamaa tells him that she would have been happy if he had actually meant it. Later, when Kavya taunts and tells her to have fun with Anuj, she replies I will. Anupamaa and Anuj reach Mumbai and we will soon get to see new twists in the story.