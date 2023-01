Image credit: Instagram

Anupamaa cast felicitation: Team members celebrate 2 saal bemisaal

Anupamaa is the TRP topper TV show in the country. For two years now, Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and others have been winning the hearts of the audience online as well as offline. It has been topping the TRP charts every week. And for their continuous efforts and hard work, the work cast and crew was felicitated by Star Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar. The whole cast and crew of Anupamaa had a blast with singing, dancing and emotions riding high. Check out the pictures below: