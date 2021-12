Special birthday wish

Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account today, 11th December, to drop a special birthday wish for her costar, Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna. Sharing some candid pics of the two from the sets that Anupamma fans will no doubt fawn over for days to come, Rupali Ganguly captioned her post: “Happy Birthday National Crush Thank you for being a fantabulous Anuj to my Anupamaa! There absolutely couldn’t have been anyone better THU THU THU.” The duo is looking like two peas in a pod in their pics. Check out each one of the pictures below: