Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa is television’s most loved TV show. It is getting amazing TRPs and is winning hearts. The show is always on the top of the TRP charts. Anupamaa actors have all been loved and have a massive fan following. These stars have earned a lot with the success of the TV show. Fans of the show want to know everything about these actors. Here’s what we have found about the net worth of these actors from social media. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa her net worth is around Rs 24 crores. She earlier used to charge Rs 30K to Rs 35K per episode for Anupamaa but as per Lifestyle Asia, she now charges Rs 3 to Rs3.5 lakhs per episode.