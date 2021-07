Image credit: PR Images

Happy moments in Shah family

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience. The show’s current storyline is quite interesting and people are loving the way Anupamaa is handling the situation with Kavya irritating her throughout. Recently, Kavya had tried to divide the Shahs and rule them. She manipulated Kinjal against Anupamaa but failed. Kinjal apologized for her rude behaviour towards Anupamaa and the Shahs. Anupamaa and Kinjal are now together and hence the Shahs have something amazing to plan for someone special.